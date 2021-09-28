South Okanagan man facing charges after shooting deer in residential area: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan resident is facing charges, say police, for shooting a deer in a residential area.

Police in Oliver said the incident happened earlier this month, and that the B.C. Conservation Office was also involved.

The man, say RCMP, was a senior and was arrested.

Police say he was charged under the Wildlife Act and was later released, but added they’ll be pursuing other charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police also said a number of long guns, properly stored in his residence, were also seized.

One neighbour told Global News he was home that afternoon when he heard a shot go off, followed by another shot around a minute later.

The neighbour said he saw a wounded deer in the man’s yard, and another escape, with police soon arriving and euthanizing the injured deer.

Another neighbour, who did not witness or hear the shooting, told Global News that he found a dead fawn on his property later on.

Both neighbours say although the shooting incident happened during the weekend, the man was arrested on a Tuesday.

