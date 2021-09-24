Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 sent to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after shooting in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 5:45 pm
Hamilton police investigating a late afternoon shooting on Cannon Street near Barnesdale Avenue North on Sept. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigating a late afternoon shooting on Cannon Street near Barnesdale Avenue North on Sept. 24, 2021. Global News

A man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in central Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton paramedics say they arrived at a call just after 4:30 p.m. on Cannon Street between Barnesdale Avenue North and Lottridge Street.

Read more: Police investigate ‘indecent acts’ on Hamilton’s Red Hill Trail

A man in his 20s was rushed to Hamilton General with serious injuries and vital signs absent.

Hamilton police say they have begun an investigation.

There’s no word on suspects or whether anyone has been arrested.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton' 1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton
1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton – Sep 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHomicide tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagshooting in Hamilton tagcannon street tagHamilton General tagBarnesdale Avenue North tagLottridge Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers