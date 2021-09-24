1 sent to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after shooting in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in central Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton paramedics say they arrived at a call just after 4:30 p.m. on Cannon Street between Barnesdale Avenue North and Lottridge Street.

A man in his 20s was rushed to Hamilton General with serious injuries and vital signs absent.

Hamilton police say they have begun an investigation.

There’s no word on suspects or whether anyone has been arrested.

More to come…

Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting near Cannon and Lottridge in #HamOnt. One male transported to hospital with serious injuries. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton 1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton – Sep 16, 2021