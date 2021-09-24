1 sent to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after shooting in central Hamilton

A man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in central Hamilton on Friday afternoon.
Hamilton paramedics say they arrived at a call just after 4:30 p.m. on Cannon Street between Barnesdale Avenue North and Lottridge Street.
A man in his 20s was rushed to Hamilton General with serious injuries and vital signs absent.
Hamilton police say they have begun an investigation.
There’s no word on suspects or whether anyone has been arrested.
More to come…
