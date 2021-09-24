Climate rallies in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia demand action

Demonstrators rallied in Fredericton and Halifax on Friday demanding action to address the climate crisis.

The two rallies were part of a larger set across the country and the world. It comes just one month ahead of a meeting of international leaders who will discuss the future of how to reduce the impact of climate change.

In Fredericton, there were about 100 people outside the New Brunswick legislature. Speakers took turns addressing what they felt was the biggest part of the climate change problem.

Wolastoq Grand Chief Ron Tremblay greeted the crowd and spoke about the earth being destroyed by the two-legged. He also drew aim at New Brunswick’s largest industry owners, the Irvings, describing the province as corporate-owned.

Climate activists both young and old spoke directly to the situation.

“Every small victory drop in an ocean of water that is going to become a wave of resistance is going to wash over this province, wash over this country and demanding change — we’re going to get an economy that puts people and the climate ahead of profits,” said Abram Lutes, provincial co-ordinator with Common Front for Social Justice.

In Halifax, more than 1,000 people flooded the streets. It was mostly a youth-led rally, according to Lillian Hougan-Veenema.

“We just have, not newly elected, but a change in government and this is a good time for them to really prioritize climate action and at the forefront of their plans to understand that climate change is at the root of so many different problems in society,” she said in an interview.

The crowd stood outside Nova Scotia Power and chanted before moving on.

New Brunswick’s official reduction target in the climate plan is 10.7 megatonnes by 2030. Nova Scotia aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference will take place in Glasgow, Scotland between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12.

