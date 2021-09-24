Crime prevention: RCMP in Okanagan asking citizens to adopt 9 p.m. routine

Send this page to someone via email

A police trend that began in Florida is being adopted in the Okanagan.

RCMP throughout the region are asking citizens to help reduce crime in their area by doing routine checks at 9 p.m. every night.

Dubbed the 9 p.m. routine and first launched by the sheriff’s office in Pasco County, Fla., the strategy is aimed at preventing property crimes.

“Thefts from homes and motor vehicles are often crimes of opportunity with thieves taking advantage of unsecured doors and windows to steal valuables left unattended or out in plain view,” RCMP said in a press release this week.

“The campaign encourages residents to make it a habit to conduct security checks in their homes and vehicles each evening at 9 p.m., to ensure they are secure.”

Police say steps for the 9 p.m. routine include:

Removing spare keys, garage door openers, electronics and other valuables from vehicles.

Ensuring home and vehicle doors and windows are shut and locked.

Putting away and securing all items in and around the home.

Securing sheds and outbuildings.

“Leaving valuables in plain sight in your vehicle or around your home is an open invitation for someone to steal them,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“Don’t make yourself an easy target. By taking part in the 9 p.m. routine and securing your property, you are making a significant contribution to reducing and preventing this type of crime in our community.”

The Kelowna RCMP said “taking these easy steps to prevent property crime is an important part of not allowing criminals to operate in our communities.”

