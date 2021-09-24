Menu

Crime

Assault charges approved against 3 Vancouver police officers in connection with 2017 arrest

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 2:47 pm
Three VPD officers face assault charges related to a 2017 incident. View image in full screen
Three VPD officers face assault charges related to a 2017 incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Assault charges have been approved against three Vancouver police officers in connection with an arrest of a suspect in May 2017.

Const. Brandon Blue has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. Constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson have been charged with assault.

Click to play video: 'Conduct of VPD members under investigation after actions caught on camera by bystander' Conduct of VPD members under investigation after actions caught on camera by bystander
Conduct of VPD members under investigation after actions caught on camera by bystander – Feb 25, 2021

“The charge assessment process in this case was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, the volume of initial disclosure, BCPS requests for further information, and subsequent receipt of additional disclosure,” the BC Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecution service added that charges were approved by a Crown counsel with no connection with the officers.

The officers are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

