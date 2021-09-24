Staff seize nearly $80K in contraband at Bath Institution: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says staff at a Kingston-area prison intercepted a large amount of contraband earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., CSC says staff found a package at Bath Institution, which they suspect was thrown over the walls.

The package was filled with tobacco, drugs, cell phones and cell phone accessories. The total estimated institutional value

of the contents is $79,350, CSC says.

Federal institutions use a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, like ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC says the package was intercepted due to the vigilance of Bath Institution staff.

