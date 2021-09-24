Menu

Canada

Staff seize nearly $80K in contraband at Bath Institution: CSC

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 2:36 pm
CSC says Bath Institution staff intercepted a package containing drugs and tobacco worth $80,000 in institutional value. The package was a suspected throw-over. View image in full screen
CSC says Bath Institution staff intercepted a package containing drugs and tobacco worth $80,000 in institutional value. The package was a suspected throw-over. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says staff at a Kingston-area prison intercepted a large amount of contraband earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., CSC says staff found a package at Bath Institution, which they suspect was thrown over the walls.

The package was filled with tobacco, drugs, cell phones and cell phone accessories. The total estimated institutional value
of the contents is $79,350, CSC says.

Read more: Contraband items worth over $30K seized at Kingston security facility

Federal institutions use a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, like ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC says the package was intercepted due to the vigilance of Bath Institution staff.

