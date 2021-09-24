Menu

Sports

Fresh and returning faces looking to impress as Jets’ camp opens

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets begin 2021 training camp with excitement over new faces' Winnipeg Jets begin 2021 training camp with excitement over new faces
WATCH: Training camp is underway for the Winnipeg Jets and the team is excited to welcome two new defencemen to the club.

The familiar faces of the Winnipeg Jets are back on the ice with Thursday marking the opening day of training camp.

The Jets are heading into camp this season widely viewed as Stanley Cup contenders across the league. With that in mind, new and returning players are starting off with a bang.

Day one of practice at the Bell MTS Iceplex was headlined by defenceman Brenden Dillon delivering a crushing hit on forward Kristian Vesalainen during a scrimmage.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Optimism high as Jets shift back to contender status

“We love the way ‘Dilly’ plays,” smiled captain Blake Wheeler.

“We’re not trying to take anything anyway from how he plays the game. That’s what we expected when we got him so we’re glad he’s bringing it on day one.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dillon spent the last two seasons in Washington with the Capitals and the previous six in San Jose.

“We have skilled defencemen back there too that aren’t able to do that, so we need need to have that texture back there, if you will. We need to have a little grit,” said the team’s head coach Paul Maurice after Thursday’s session.

Another addition to Winnipeg’s blue line during the offseason put on display on the first day of camp was veteran D-man Nate Schmidt.

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt skating on the first day of Jets’ training camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt skating on the first day of Jets’ training camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex. Marek Tkach / Global News

The eight-year NHL veteran spent last season with the Vancouver Canucks racking up five goals and 10 assists in 54 regular-season games.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets complete another trade to acquire Nate Schmidt from Canucks

Story continues below advertisement

“He fits in here in every way. He’s a guy who can get up and down the ice, move the puck and bring a little bit of flavour to the locker room,” said Wheeler.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is not a new member of the Winnipeg Jets, but he’s admitted several times that his first season in Winnipeg wasn’t what fans should expect this year.

Pierre-Luc Dubois in between drills during the first day of Jets’ training camp. View image in full screen
Pierre-Luc Dubois in between drills during the first day of Jets’ training camp. Marek Tkach / Global News

“Last year didn’t go as I wanted it to but I know what player I am, I know what kind of game I can play and I know what I can bring to this team,” said Dubois.

“To be able to go back this summer and watch games of what I’ve done in the past, being able to get back to my normal self physically and mentally felt good and I’m really looking forward to the season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Jets’ anthem singer says there’s ‘anticipation of joy’ for packed Winnipeg arena again

His head coach seems to think Dubois has improved mightily over the offseason.

“This year you just watch him after one practice and he’s moving different, he’s covering more ice, he looks stronger. So we can move on, we think,” Maurice said.

The newly appointed No. 80 also praised that his entire team and coaching staff are all fully vaccinated heading into the season.

“Obviously coming back into Canada not having to quarantine and miss games is a big advantage so I think we’re all happy about that. Every team has different situations but we’re really happy about how we’ve approached it,” Dubois said.

Read more: Alberta doctors call for NHL teams to cut arena capacity amid 4th wave of COVID-19

The Jets will welcome the Ottawa Senators to Canada Life Centre on Sunday night for the first of six exhibition games.

Winnipeg’s regular season begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Anaheim against the Ducks.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon Interview – July 27' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon Interview – July 27
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon Interview – July 27 – Jul 27, 2021
