Canada

Mail-in ballots expected to be counted into the weekend: Elections Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2021 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Mail-in ballots could play pivotal role' Canada election: Mail-in ballots could play pivotal role
There have been five provincial elections during this pandemic and in each one mail-in ballots played a pivotal role. As of Sunday night, Elections Canada has received over 932,000 votes by mail. None of the votes will be counted tonight. David Akin has more.

The final federal election result may be delayed until the weekend – or even longer – because thousands of mail-in ballots have still to be counted.

Elections Canada said Friday that 12 ridings have not started counting mail ballots.

In two tight races in B.C. – in Nanaimo-Ladysmith and Richmond Centre – postal votes could clinch the final result.

Read more: Voters who made up their minds at last minute say they’re disappointed but hopeful

Officials were to start counting mail ballots this morning for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, a three-way battle between the NDP, Tories and Greens.

Votes tallied on election night suggest the NDP had a narrow lead in the riding.

Elections officials check mail-in ballots before starting to count them and ensure people have not voted twice.

Click to play video: 'Canadian voters hand Justin Trudeau another Liberal minority government' Canadian voters hand Justin Trudeau another Liberal minority government
Canadian voters hand Justin Trudeau another Liberal minority government
© 2021 The Canadian Press
