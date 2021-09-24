Mail-in ballots expected to be counted into the weekend: Elections Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The final federal election result may be delayed until the weekend – or even longer – because thousands of mail-in ballots have still to be counted.

Elections Canada said Friday that 12 ridings have not started counting mail ballots.

In two tight races in B.C. – in Nanaimo-Ladysmith and Richmond Centre – postal votes could clinch the final result.

Officials were to start counting mail ballots this morning for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, a three-way battle between the NDP, Tories and Greens.

Votes tallied on election night suggest the NDP had a narrow lead in the riding.

Elections officials check mail-in ballots before starting to count them and ensure people have not voted twice.

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 Canadian voters hand Justin Trudeau another Liberal minority government Canadian voters hand Justin Trudeau another Liberal minority government