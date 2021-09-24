COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 34 new cases including 20 under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new recoveries on Friday.

Of the new cases, 32 are in the Central Zone and 12 of those are close contacts of previously reported cases. One case is related to travel while 19 remain under investigation.

Public health said in a news release “there are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

The remaining cases include one that is a close contact of a previously reported case in the Northern Zone and another that is under investigation in the Western Zone, bringing the total cases still under investigation to 20.

There are currently 169 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Fourteen people are hospitalized with the virus, including one in ICU.

The province completed 4,241 tests for COVID-19 on Thursday. In the past week, there were also 3,577 rapid tests administered at pop-ups in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Since March 15, 2021, there have been 4,767 cases reported in the province. Of those, 91 per cent were unvaccinated.

During that time, 271 people were hospitalized with the virus and 87.5 per cent of those individuals were unvaccinated.

There have also been 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the March 15, 2021 date. Of those, 82.8 per cent were unvaccinated and 10.3 per cent were partially vaccinated.