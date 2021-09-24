SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec adds more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths as hospitalizations rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests' COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests
The provincial government has adopted a special law to prohibit anti-vaccine protests outside schools and health-care establishments. This comes a day after Premier François Legault said his patience had run out. As Global’s Olivia O'Malley reports, the move is widely supported, however not everyone agrees it is necessary.

As the health crisis continues, Quebec reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by 15 to 298. This includes 91 patients in intensive care units, a rise of one compared with the previous day.

When it comes to vaccination, the province gave another 18,070 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past day. More than 12.8 million shots have been doled out to date.

Read more: Quebec tightens mask mandate in some private seniors’ residences

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 37,463 tests were given Wednesday.

The province’s caseload stood at 406,429. Over the course of the pandemic, 11,349 Quebecers have died.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, recoveries from the virus topped 388,000.

