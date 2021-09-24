Quebec adds more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

As the health crisis continues, Quebec reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by 15 to 298. This includes 91 patients in intensive care units, a rise of one compared with the previous day.

When it comes to vaccination, the province gave another 18,070 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past day. More than 12.8 million shots have been doled out to date.

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 37,463 tests were given Wednesday.

The province’s caseload stood at 406,429. Over the course of the pandemic, 11,349 Quebecers have died.

As of Friday, recoveries from the virus topped 388,000.