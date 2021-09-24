Kamloops Mounties seize ‘kidnapping kit’ in traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Kamloops Mounties say they came across a “kidnapping kit” and a significant cache of drugs earlier this week when they stopped a vehicle with expired plates.

During a stop near Columbia Street and Highway 1 in Kamloops on Sept. 22 for expired insurance, police say an RCMP officer saw weapons, resulting in the detention of its occupants.

“Further investigation revealed what appeared to be a kidnapping kit which included a ball gag, zap straps, and duct tape; weapons, cash, and numerous quantities of suspected heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine,” Const. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, said in a media release.

Police seized the items. Those on scene were released pending the investigation’s conclusion. The driver also received a violation ticket for no insurance and the vehicle was towed.

If you have information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.