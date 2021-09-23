COVID-19: Five more deaths, 832 new cases in B.C. amid surge in Fraser Health

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story used numbers provided by the B.C. CDC. The story has been updated with figures released later by the Ministry of Health.

British Columbia reported 832 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with five additional deaths according to the Ministry of Health.

The update brought the seven-day rolling average for new cases to 658.

According to the dashboard, a whopping 377 of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region.

One-hundred and fourteen were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 153 were in the Interior Health region, 117 were in the Northern Health region and 71 were on Vancouver Island.

The number of active cases climbed to 5,697.

There were 330 people in hospital, an overnight increase of six, and 148 people in critical or intensive care, and overnight decrease of nine.

More than 4.04 million British Columbians, accounting for 87.3 per cent of those eligible and 78.6 per cent of B.C.’s entire population, has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.7 million people, accounting for 79.9 per cent of those eligible and 71.9 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 181,798 cases, while 1,915 people have died.

