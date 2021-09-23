SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 832 new cases in B.C. amid surge in Fraser Health

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports five more deaths, 861 new COVD-19 cases' B.C. reports five more deaths, 861 new COVD-19 cases
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis of the B.C. COVID-19 update for Thursday, Sept 23, including news of 5 more related deaths.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story used numbers provided by the B.C. CDC. The story has been updated with figures released later by the Ministry of Health.

British Columbia reported 832 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with five additional deaths according to the Ministry of Health.

The update brought the seven-day rolling average for new cases to 658.

According to the dashboard, a whopping 377 of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region.

Read more: Unvaccinated B.C. woman battling COVID-19 in the ICU dies from the virus

Click to play video: 'New data on B.C. children admitted to ICU with COVID-19' New data on B.C. children admitted to ICU with COVID-19
New data on B.C. children admitted to ICU with COVID-19

One-hundred and fourteen were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 153 were in the Interior Health region, 117 were in the Northern Health region and 71 were on Vancouver Island.

The number of active cases climbed to 5,697.

There were 330 people in hospital, an overnight increase of six, and 148 people in critical or intensive care, and overnight decrease of nine.

More than 4.04 million British Columbians, accounting for 87.3 per cent of those eligible and 78.6 per cent of B.C.’s entire population, has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.7 million people, accounting for 79.9 per cent of those eligible and 71.9 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

Read more: COVID-19: Chilliwack elementary school temporarily closes to in-person learning amid outbreak

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 181,798 cases, while 1,915 people have died.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack elementary school temporarily closes after spike in COVID-19 cases' Chilliwack elementary school temporarily closes after spike in COVID-19 cases
Chilliwack elementary school temporarily closes after spike in COVID-19 cases
