Northwest Edmonton elementary school moves to online learning amid COVID-19 surge

Starting Friday, all students at Westglen School in northwest Edmonton will shift to online learning after dozens of cases of COVID-19 were identified.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, the school’s principal said 31 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the school. In a statement, the Edmonton Public School Board said 29 people at the school have self-reported cases since Monday.

As a result, all students will begin learning from home on Friday and remain learning online until Oct. 8, when students can return to their classrooms.

“I want to reassure you our school has been doing everything we can to keep our students and staff at the school safe by following the Division’s 2021-22 Back to School Plan and the protocols regarding mask use, physical distancing, hand hygiene and cleaning in our school,” Westglen principal Cory MacTaggart wrote in the letter obtained by Global News.

“I know that transitioning from in-person to online learning is a quick change for you and your children. We believe this is the right decision in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

The EPSB said the transition to online learning was approved by Alberta Education.

The school did not say how many cases were in students versus staff and teachers.

School-aged children between five and 11 have the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province. Speaking to Global News on Wednesday, Edmonton pediatrician Dr. Raphael Sharon said he’s seen a spike in cases in the first three weeks of September.

View image in full screen Alberta Health data showing COVID-19 cases in 5-11 year olds as of Sept, 18, 2021. Global News graphic

“So far in September, I’ve seen 33 positive cases in first three weeks. Whereas, my worst month previously was 23 for the entire month,” Sharon said.

“The fears some of the parents are expressing to me have to do with having a potential positive case in the class, but not knowing about it.”

Earlier this week, the EPSB wrote to the ministers of health and education asking the province to reinstate contact tracing and COVID-19 close contact quarantine measures.

Westglen School is located in the city’s Westmount neighbourhood.