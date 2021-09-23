SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Northwest Edmonton elementary school moves to online learning amid COVID-19 surge

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 4:40 pm
Westglen School in Edmonton is shifting to online learning Friday, Sept. 24 to Oct. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Westglen School in Edmonton is shifting to online learning Friday, Sept. 24 to Oct. 8, 2021. Global News

Starting Friday, all students at Westglen School in northwest Edmonton will shift to online learning after dozens of cases of COVID-19 were identified.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, the school’s principal said 31 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the school. In a statement, the Edmonton Public School Board said 29 people at the school have self-reported cases since Monday.

Read more: Edmonton Catholic Schools taking COVID-19 contact tracing into its own hands

As a result, all students will begin learning from home on Friday and remain learning online until Oct. 8, when students can return to their classrooms.

“I want to reassure you our school has been doing everything we can to keep our students and staff at the school safe by following the Division’s 2021-22 Back to School Plan and the protocols regarding mask use, physical distancing, hand hygiene and cleaning in our school,” Westglen principal Cory MacTaggart wrote in the letter obtained by Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know that transitioning from in-person to online learning is a quick change for you and your children. We believe this is the right decision in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Read more: Alberta teachers frustrated, anxious about COVID-19 outbreaks: union

The EPSB said the transition to online learning was approved by Alberta Education.

The school did not say how many cases were in students versus staff and teachers.

School-aged children between five and 11 have the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province. Speaking to Global News on Wednesday, Edmonton pediatrician Dr. Raphael Sharon said he’s seen a spike in cases in the first three weeks of September.

Alberta Health data showing COVID-19 cases in 5-11 year olds as of Sept, 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Health data showing COVID-19 cases in 5-11 year olds as of Sept, 18, 2021. Global News graphic

“So far in September, I’ve seen 33 positive cases in first three weeks. Whereas, my worst month previously was 23 for the entire month,” Sharon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fears some of the parents are expressing to me have to do with having a potential positive case in the class, but not knowing about it.”

Earlier this week, the EPSB wrote to the ministers of health and education asking the province to reinstate contact tracing and COVID-19 close contact quarantine measures.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 concerns being raised about school-aged Albertans' COVID-19 concerns being raised about school-aged Albertans
COVID-19 concerns being raised about school-aged Albertans

Westglen School is located in the city’s Westmount neighbourhood.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagalberta schools tagWestglen School tagEdmonton school online learning tagWestglen School online learning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers