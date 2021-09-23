SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Briercrest College down to 55 active COVID-19 cases, will continue with weekly testing

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 3:58 pm
Briercrest College down to 55 active COVID-19 cases, will continue with weekly testing - image View image in full screen
Global News File

Briercrest College and Seminary in Caronport, Sask., is now down to 55 active COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

Read more: Briercrest College reports 62 active COVID-19 cases

On Monday, it reported 62 active cases.

According to an update posted on Briercrest’s website, 43 students and 12 staff members have COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Don Taylor, dean of the college and provost, said Briercrest will continue with weekly testing provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“We’re going to have our staff and students continuing to test until we can get down to zero,” Taylor told Global News.

Read more: COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan straining health-care system

Story continues below advertisement

Students who can’t self-isolate on their own, such as students living in dorms with communal washrooms, have access to private apartments on campus.

“We’ve put a great deal of institutional effort into caring for our students. We have staff (and) volunteers who are delivering meals to the recovery area. We have counselling services that are available free of charge to students. We have health-care staff checking on our students,” Taylor added.

Classes are also being livestreamed to isolating students. Tutors and academic coaches are also helping students.

“Even our student government has been delivering goodie bags. We really are working carefully to make sure students have a successful educational semester as best as we can through this health-care crisis.”

Read more: Ottawa offers military aid as Alberta battles brutal COVID-19 surge

Taylor believes Briercrest is past the “big wave” of students who contracted COVID-19 and the school is working to bring those numbers down.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
