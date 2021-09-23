COVID-19: 2 cases reported at Millbrook school; active cases for Peterborough area dip to 20

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just two new case of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon as active cases dropped, but close contacts surged.

In its update issued around 4:35 p.m., the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — issued the following update:

New cases (since Wednesday): 2

Active cases : 20 — down from 25 reported Wednesday

: 20 — down from 25 reported Wednesday Variant of concern cases : 1,032 — an additional case since Wednesday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,032 — an additional case since Wednesday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23. Total confirmed cases: 1,798 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases : 1,755 — an additional seven cases since Wednesday (1,748). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases.

: 1,755 — an additional seven cases since Wednesday (1,748). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases. Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reported the woman in her 40s was unvaccinated.

Close contacts: 529 — up from 319 reported on Wednesday and 360 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

529 — up from 319 reported on Wednesday and 360 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients on Wednesday (latest data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

School cases, other data

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports Thursday two new cases at Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook. The school board did not indicate if the cases are students or staff. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reports no cases at its schools within Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction

Trent University has reported two student cases at its campus in Peterborough and one student case at its Durham campus (outside PPH’s jurisdiction). No other details were provided on the cases.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at their campuses in Peterborough.

Other health unit data released on Thursday:

Testing: More than 59,700 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 250 since Wednesday’s update.

More than 59,700 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 250 since Wednesday’s update. Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases (1,362) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 20 per cent (359 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.4 per cent (seven cases) have yet to be determined.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data released on Wednesdays. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Friday, Sept. 24: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinics next week include:

Monday, Sept. 27 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — Noon to 6 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 : St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School, 875 Mary St. in Peterborough — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Norwood District High School (in cafeteria), 44 Elm St. in Norwood — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School, 875 Mary St. in Peterborough — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Norwood District High School (in cafeteria), 44 Elm St. in Norwood — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online by visiting this website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.