Liberals come out on top as tight races in two Kitchener races finally decided

The last two races from the 2021 federal election in Waterloo Region have finally been settled.

Global News is projecting that Liberal MP Tim Louis has survived another close battle to win a third term in the Kitchener–Conestoga riding.

Global News is also projecting that Valerie Bradford has been elected as the Liberal MP for Kitchener South–Hespeler.

It took a couple of extra days to decide the race as mail-in ballots were counted by election officials in the two very close races.

Louis survived a scare from Conservative newcomer Carlene Hawley, winning by just 528 votes.

However, that is the biggest margin this riding has seen in some time – Lewis was elected in 2019 after he beat long-time Conservative incumbent Harold Albrecht by 285 votes.

Albrecht and Lewis were also locked in a tight battle in 2015 with the then-Conservative MP winning by just 249 votes.

Bradford, who edged out Conservative candidate Tyler Calver by 947 votes, declared victory on social media late Tuesday evening.

“It’s official! Proud to be the Liberal Party MP for our wonderful riding of Kitchener South–Hespeler,” Bradford wrote on Twitter.

“To the volunteers, to friends and family, and to the voters who live and learn here – thank you!”

Calvert also conceded defeat on Tuesday night in a video posted to Facebook.

“Moments ago, I took the time to congratulate Valerie Bradford and her wonderful team on their successful victory,” he said in a video posted to Facebook.

“I believe she will make an excellent representative for us here in Kitchener, South Hespeler.”

Bradford replaces Marwan Tabbara, who was first elected in 2015 as a member of the Liberal Party and was re-elected in 2019.

Tabbara became an Independent MP after stepping down from the Liberal caucus in 2020 after being charged with assault, break and enter and criminal harassment.

He confirmed to Global News after nominations were made that he would not be seeking re-election for a third time.