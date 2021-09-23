Human remains located in North Saskatchewan River: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP confirmed they located human remains in the North Saskatchewan River near the Cecil Ferry on Tuesday.

The Cecil Ferry is located approximately 25 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

RCMP say they received a report of a body in the water around 6 p.m.

With the help of the Prince Albert Fire Department, the remains of the person were located and removed from the river.

A social media post from the fire department said the body was located one mile (1.6 km) downstream of the ferry.

The identity of the person has not yet been confirmed. An autopsy will be completed.

Prince Albert RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate.