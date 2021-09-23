Menu

Canada

Human remains located in North Saskatchewan River: RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 1:30 pm
RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP confirmed they located human remains in the North Saskatchewan River near the Cecil Ferry on Tuesday.

The Cecil Ferry is located approximately 25 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

Read more: RCMP identify body found in rural Sask. as missing woman from Prince Albert

RCMP say they received a report of a body in the water around 6 p.m.

With the help of the Prince Albert Fire Department, the remains of the person were located and removed from the river.

Read more: Annual North Saskatchewan River valley sweep to include search for missing woman’s body

A social media post from the fire department said the body was located one mile (1.6 km) downstream of the ferry.

The identity of the person has not yet been confirmed. An autopsy will be completed.

Read more: Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP

Prince Albert RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate.

