Canada

Surrey Board of Trade calls on Trudeau government to work on reopening land border

By Janet Brown & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders' U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders
WATCH: It will be at least another month before the U.S. will consider easing restrictions at its land border crossings. Kamil Karamali reports.

The Surrey Board of Trade hopes the Trudeau government will work closely with its American counterparts to open up the Canada-U.S. land border.

On Monday, the Biden administration eased some international travel restrictions, but land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed until at least Oct. 21.

U.S. citizens were welcomed back into Canada on Aug. 9.

Read more: U.S. extends land border rules to Canada and Mexico, eases other travel measures

“Certainly we have to make decisions based on health and science but now it really isn’t based on health and science it seems to be based on politics by the U.S. government as well,” Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman said.

The White House said Monday that it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'U.S. land border closure extended' U.S. land border closure extended
U.S. land border closure extended

Following Monday’s announcement, New York Congressman Brian Higgins called on the U.S. to fully reopen land borders.

“It is welcome news that the White House is making progress on reciprocating international public health measures to protect air travellers,” Higgins said in a statement.

“It is inexplicable that no announcement on easing travel restrictions at land ports of entry is being made today since the livelihoods of communities across the northern border depend on cross-border commerce,” he said.

–With files from Ahmar Khan, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

