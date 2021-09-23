SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ernestown Secondary School goes virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 12:17 pm
All learning will be held online over Thursday and Friday after a staff member with several close contacts in the school tested positive for COVID-19, the board says.
All learning will be held online over Thursday and Friday after a staff member with several close contacts in the school tested positive for COVID-19, the board says. Limestone District School Board

The Limestone District School Board says one of its high schools will be moved temporarily to online learning after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member works at Ernestown Secondary School. Two classroom cohorts and several staff members are considered to be close contacts, the board says.

Read more: Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Loyalist Collegiate Vocational Institute

Due to the scope of the potential risk of infection, the entire school will continue learning virtually over Thursday and Friday.

All families have been asked to pick up their students Thursday.

There are currently seven cases of COVID-19 linked to Limestone District School Board schools, but Ernestown Secondary is the only school to be closed so far.

