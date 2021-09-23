Menu

Canada

Hamilton Mountian townhome suffers ‘significant’ damage in multiple alarm blaze

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 9:37 am
Hamilton Mountian townhome suffers ‘significant’ damage in multiple alarm blaze - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A three-storey townhouse on the Mountain sustained significant damage following a multiple alarm blaze Wednesday night, according to Hamilton Fire.

Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News the residence at Towercrest Drive near Upper Wellington Street was exposed to “heavy flames” on the second floor of a three-storey home.

The residents were able to get out prior to fire crews arriving at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Read more: Hamilton businesses prepare to enforce proof-of-vaccination policy ahead of provincial rollout

“The fire was quickly brought under control but not before the unit sustained significant fire and smoke damage on all floors,” Cunliffe said.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin.”

No injuries were reported.

Cunliffe said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the dollar value of the loss has not yet been estimated.

“Based on the significant damage throughout the unit, it will be substantial,” the chief said.

Click to play video: 'Brandon condo blaze leaves dozens without a home' Brandon condo blaze leaves dozens without a home

 

 

 

 

