Hamilton Mountian townhome suffers ‘significant’ damage in multiple alarm blaze

A three-storey townhouse on the Mountain sustained significant damage following a multiple alarm blaze Wednesday night, according to Hamilton Fire.

Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News the residence at Towercrest Drive near Upper Wellington Street was exposed to “heavy flames” on the second floor of a three-storey home.

The residents were able to get out prior to fire crews arriving at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

“The fire was quickly brought under control but not before the unit sustained significant fire and smoke damage on all floors,” Cunliffe said.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin.”

No injuries were reported.

Cunliffe said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the dollar value of the loss has not yet been estimated.

“Based on the significant damage throughout the unit, it will be substantial,” the chief said.