Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 8 2021 5:41pm 01:17 1 person dead after chemical fire in Toronto Fire officials say one person is dead and another is severely injured after a chemical fire at a manufacturing plant in Toronto. As Katherine Ward reports, crews had some unique challenges to get the fire under control. 1 dead and 1 seriously injured after explosion at Toronto chemical plant