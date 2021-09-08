Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 8 2021 5:41pm
01:17

1 person dead after chemical fire in Toronto

Fire officials say one person is dead and another is severely injured after a chemical fire at a manufacturing plant in Toronto. As Katherine Ward reports, crews had some unique challenges to get the fire under control.

