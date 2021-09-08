Menu

Canada

1 dead and 1 injured after explosion at Toronto chemical plant

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 10:56 am
Emergency crews were called to the plant just after 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the plant just after 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Gord Edick / Global News

A person has died and another person has been seriously injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in Toronto Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a plant at the corner of Beth Nealson Drive and Wicksteed Avenue, southwest of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 9:50 a.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News there was some sort of chemical reaction that led to an explosion and a fire. The representative said crews were able to extinguish the fire soon after arriving.

Read more: Prince Edward County cement plant explosion sends 3 to hospital: OPP

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said a patient died and a second person was taken to a trauma centre. The Toronto Fire Services representative said one of the patients had serious burns.

Story continues below advertisement

Plant employees were evacuated from the facility.

Toronto police officers closed roads and a rail line in the area as part of the emergency response.

