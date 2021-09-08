1 dead and 1 injured after explosion at Toronto chemical plant

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died and another person has been seriously injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in Toronto Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a plant at the corner of Beth Nealson Drive and Wicksteed Avenue, southwest of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 9:50 a.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News there was some sort of chemical reaction that led to an explosion and a fire. The representative said crews were able to extinguish the fire soon after arriving.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said a patient died and a second person was taken to a trauma centre. The Toronto Fire Services representative said one of the patients had serious burns.

Plant employees were evacuated from the facility.

Toronto police officers closed roads and a rail line in the area as part of the emergency response.