World

U.S. court orders Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya accounts to Myanmar probe

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 23, 2021 2:21 am
Click to play video: 'Ex-Myanmar soldiers give details of Rohingya atrocities' Ex-Myanmar soldiers give details of Rohingya atrocities
WATCH: Ex-Myanmar soldiers give details of Rohingya atrocities – Sep 8, 2020

A U.S federal judge has ordered Facebook to release records of accounts connected to anti-Rohingya violence in Myanmar that the social media giant had shut down, rejecting its argument about protecting privacy as “rich with irony.”

The judge in Washingon, D.C, on Wednesday criticized Facebook for failing to hand over information to investigators seeking to prosecute the country for international crimes against the Muslim minority Rohingya, according to a copy of the ruling.

Facebook had refused to release the data, saying it would violate a U.S. law barring electronic communication services from disclosing users’ communications.

Read more: Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to island despite human rights concerns

But the judge said the posts, which were deleted, would not be covered under the law and not sharing the content would “compound the tragedy that has befallen the Rohingya.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Facebook taking up the mantle of privacy rights is rich with irony. News sites have entire sections dedicated to Facebook’s sordid history of privacy scandals,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Facebook said the company was reviewing the decision and that it had already made “voluntary, lawful disclosures” to another U.N. body, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017 after a military crackdown that refugees said including mass killings and rape. Rights groups documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.

Click to play video: '15 dead, 400 missing after fire at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh: UN' 15 dead, 400 missing after fire at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh: UN
15 dead, 400 missing after fire at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh: UN – Mar 23, 2021

Myanmar authorities say they were battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.

Gambia is seeking the data as part of a case against Myanmar it is pursuing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, accusing Myanmar of violating the 1948 U.N. Convention on Genocide.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, U.N. human rights investigators said Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that fueled the violence.

In Wednesday’s ruling, U.S. magistrate judge Zia M. Faruqui said Facebook had taken a first step by deleting “the content that fueled a genocide” but had “stumbled” by not sharing it.

Read more: UN expert voices human rights concerns as Rohingya denied vote during Myanmar election

“A surgeon that excises a tumor does not merely throw it in the trash. She seeks a pathology report to identify the disease,” he said.

“Locking away the requested content would be throwing away the opportunity to understand how disinformation begat genocide of the Rohingya and would foreclose a reckoning at the ICJ.”

Shannon Raj Singh, human rights counsel at Twitter, called the decision “momentous.”

In a Twitter post, she said it was “one of the foremost examples of the relevance of social media to modern atrocity prevention & response.”

(Reporting by Poppy Elena McPherson; Editing by Martin Petty)

© 2021 Reuters
