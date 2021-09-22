SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

‘Sad and shameful’: Interior Health on nurses being targeted over COVID-19 vaccines

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 9:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Healthcare staff in Kelowna advised to hide Interior Health parking passes when out in community to avoid being targeted by anti-vaccine protestors.' Healthcare staff in Kelowna advised to hide Interior Health parking passes when out in community to avoid being targeted by anti-vaccine protestors.
Disturbing details emerging tonight about healthcare workers in Kelowna being targeted over vaccines. Some nurses claim they are being harassed, in some cases even assaulted over vaccines. As Klaudia Van Emmerik tells us, there's memo being circulated at the hospital warning staff to take measures to protect themselves out in the community,

A memo has been circulated among staff at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) warning nurses and other medical staff to take measures to protect themselves against anti-vaccine protesters.

While it’s not clear who is behind the memo, it does mention an incident involving a nurse who was verbally assaulted in the community on her day off and nearly driven off the road.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. nurses fear health-care system could ‘crash’ due to vaccine mandate for workers

The memo states, “the only thing that identified her was her IH (Interior Health) parking pass hanging on her rear view mirror.”

At a recent event supporting health-care staff, a KGH nurse named Paula told Global News that nurses are being targeted.

“Our masks are being pulled off, we’re being spat on, we’re being ridiculed,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A colleague this week was run off the road because she had Interior Health parking sticker on the back of her vehicle. Scary times. Scary times.”

Click to play video: 'Angry demonstrations across B.C. against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules' Angry demonstrations across B.C. against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules
Angry demonstrations across B.C. against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules – Sep 1, 2021

The memo advises staff to remove their IH parking tags from their vehicles when health-care workers are out and about in the community,

IHA said it is working with employees to raise awareness and share information on the kind of precautions staff can take but did not elaborate on what those precautions are.

Read more: COVID-19 hospital protests ‘a morale blow’ to Canada’s exhausted health-care workers

The health authority called the acts sad and shameful.

It added that when it comes to the parking around the hospital itself,  security conducts regular patrols and that there’s video surveillance on site.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hospital Employees’ Union said it was not aware of hospital staff being targeted.

The B.C. Nurses’ Union said no one was available to comment Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Growing outrage over anti-vaccine protests that forced Salmon Arm schools into lockdown' Growing outrage over anti-vaccine protests that forced Salmon Arm schools into lockdown
Growing outrage over anti-vaccine protests that forced Salmon Arm schools into lockdown
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKelowna tagcentral okanagan tagVaccines tagInterior Health tagNurses tagKGH tagKelowna General Hospital tagAnti-vaccine protestors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers