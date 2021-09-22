B.C. reports 759 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

There are 759 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia along with 10 additional deaths, health officials reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 233 were in the Interior Health region, 101 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 214 were in the Fraser Health region, 79 were in Island Health, and 129 were in Northern Health. Three cases involved people who reside outside of Canada.

After rising earlier in the week, the number of people in hospital with the disease fell slightly to 324. Of those patients, 157 are in intensive care, an increase of two.

The 10 deaths — seven in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Island Health — bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,910.

The province said 87.1 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.7 per cent have received two doses.

There have been 180,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, 5,458 of which are active.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said parents and teachers from across the province have let it be known they need to be informed about the transmission of the virus and that a new system is expected to be in place by the end of the week.

— with files from The Canadian Press