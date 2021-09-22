Patrons of London, Ont. bar advised to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms due to exposure risk

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex London Health Unit has issued a warning for those who were at Paranyde Bar & Grill last week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The health unit is advising anyone who went to the business at 1100 Commissioners Rd. E., last Friday or Saturday night to monitor COVID-19 symptoms.

Late Tuesday, the health unit said they were notified that a person who went to the bar between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the nights of Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 had since tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was infectious while they were there and may have exposed a number of other patrons to the virus while at the bar, health officials said in a statement.

“There is a risk that anyone who had close contact with this individual may have been exposed to COVID-19. Because we don’t have a list of this person’s possible close contacts, it will be very important for anyone who starts to develop any COVID symptoms to get tested right away,” says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether they attended Paranyde Bar & Grill or not, we advise anyone who starts to show symptoms to book a COVID-19 test right away.”

As of Wednesday, the health unit said the club’s owner has been unable to identify all of those who may have had close contact with this individual.

The health unit is also reminding bar, nightclub and restaurant operators of the importance of collecting customer contact information for contact tracing, should a patron test positive.

Under Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, all food and drink establishments are required to collect information from all parties for contact tracing in the Middlesex-London region.

On Tuesday, the health unit also issued a Section 22 Class Order requiring that any patron in a food or drinks establishment wear a mask or face covering at all times, except when they are drinking or eating at a designated area.

1:38 COVID-19 vaccine certification system for some non-essential businesses in effect for Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certification system for some non-essential businesses in effect for Ontario