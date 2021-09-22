Menu

Crime

$33K of cocaine seized during arrest: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 3:36 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they have arrested a man and seized $33,000 of cocaine after searching a residence. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they have arrested a man and seized $33,000 of cocaine after searching a residence. File / Global News

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they have arrested a man and seized $33,000 worth of cocaine after searching a residence.

On Sept. 18, the WPS gangs and guns unit, along with support from the tactical support team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

After the search, the investigation resulted in the arrest of an adult male who was then taken into custody.

The following items were seized:

  • 390 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $31,000)
  • 41 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value $2,500)
  • 176 grams cutting agent
  • $2,075 cash
  • production and packaging materials
  • two BB guns

Bill Chege Wangui, 26, from Winnipeg faces many charges and has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'More than $1.5 million in drugs seized by Winnipeg police in series of raids' More than $1.5 million in drugs seized by Winnipeg police in series of raids
More than $1.5 million in drugs seized by Winnipeg police in series of raids – Sep 15, 2021
