Comments

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Bloc leader calls on Justin Trudeau to hold summit on health transfers with premiers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Blanchet vows to advocate for Quebec as election returns familiar result' Canada election: Blanchet vows to advocate for Quebec as election returns familiar result
Speaking to supporters and party faithful early on Tuesday morning, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet told supporters that his party will continue to advocate for issues important to Quebec as the 2021 federal election seemed to return a similar result to the 2019 election.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to convene a summit with his provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss federal health transfers.

Blanchet held his first news conference today since Monday’s election, which brought no significant changes to the distribution of seats in the House of Commons and gave the Liberals another minority government.

The Bloc leader notes premiers have asked Ottawa for an immediate $28-billion injection into their struggling health-care systems.

Blanchet adds that he has spoken to Quebec Premier François Legault and Ontario Premier Doug Ford since the election, and he says both told him health-care funding from Ottawa is a priority.

He says the election results indicate voters think a minority Parliament can function properly and they expect leaders to work together.

Blanchet, whose party is elected or leading in 34 of Quebec’s 78 seats, is also calling for the House of Commons to be rapidly reconvened.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
