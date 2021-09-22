Menu

Crime

Suspect in Lynn Valley Library stabbing faces more charges of attempted murder

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Aerial footage shows aftermath of ‘multiple’ people stabbed at North Vancouver library' Aerial footage shows aftermath of ‘multiple’ people stabbed at North Vancouver library
Warning: This video contains disturbing content not suitable for all viewers. Discretion advised. North Vancouver RCMP say a man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. BC Emergency Health Services says six people were taken to hospital – Mar 27, 2021

The suspect in the multiple stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver is facing more charges.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, had already been charged with second-degree murder after six people were stabbed and a woman died from her injuries in the March 27 incident.

On Wednesday, police announced that Bandaogo was charged Sept. 16 with five additional counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Click to play video: 'Lynn Valley stabbing suspect Yannick Bandaogo appears in court' Lynn Valley stabbing suspect Yannick Bandaogo appears in court
Bandaogo has a criminal record with a history of violence in Quebec, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

A motive in the attack has still not been released.

Read more: Suspect in North Vancouver stabbings appears in court Thursday

“This was a tragic incident that has shaken all of us and we share the families and community’s grief and outrage. We want to acknowledge all the first responders and commend the civilians who cared for the injured,” Detective Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

