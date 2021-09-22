Suspect in Lynn Valley Library stabbing faces more charges of attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in the multiple stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver is facing more charges.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, had already been charged with second-degree murder after six people were stabbed and a woman died from her injuries in the March 27 incident.

On Wednesday, police announced that Bandaogo was charged Sept. 16 with five additional counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Bandaogo has a criminal record with a history of violence in Quebec, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

A motive in the attack has still not been released.

“This was a tragic incident that has shaken all of us and we share the families and community’s grief and outrage. We want to acknowledge all the first responders and commend the civilians who cared for the injured,” Detective Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.