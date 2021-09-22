Menu

Flooding possible for Lake Simcoe region, conservation authority says

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 11:30 am
Flooding in low-lying areas is possible amid heavy rain that is predicted for the Lake Simcoe watershed, according to the local conservation authority. View image in full screen
Flooding in low-lying areas is possible amid heavy rain that is predicted for the Lake Simcoe watershed, according to the local conservation authority. Courtesy: Heather Elless

Flooding of low-lying areas in the Lake Simcoe region is possible as widespread rain is expected over the next number of days, the local conservation authority said Wednesday.

A large, slow-moving frontal system is expected to enter the Lake Simcoe watershed Wednesday night and through Thursday. It’s predicted to add 40 to 60 millimetres of rain before Thursday, with a possibility of embedded thunderstorms contributing an additional 10 to 20 millimetres.

Read more: Vehicle drives into Lake Simcoe, resulting in charges

Environment Canada said the rain is due to a cold front and a moisture-laden low-pressure system that will arrive from the American Midwest.

“All watercourses in our area will experience higher than normal water levels and flows,” the Lake Simcoe Area Conservation Authority said.

“As a result, local streams and rivers will become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges. Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses”

