Quebec reports 683 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Quebec reported 683 new cases and five additional deaths Wednesday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

The number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic rose by six to 280. This includes five more patients in intensive care units compared with the previous day for a total of 91.

Health officials say 10,645 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the rollout, more than 12.7 million shots have been administered.

When it comes to screening, 31,996 tests were carried out Monday.

The province’s caseload stood at 404,974 in the latest update. In Quebec, 11,340 people have died over the course of the pandemic.

Recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, topped 387,000 as of Wednesday.