Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 683 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Frustration mounts at CHSLD Herron inquest as witnesses fail to take responsibility' COVID-19: Frustration mounts at CHSLD Herron inquest as witnesses fail to take responsibility
Frustrations started to mount at the coroner's inquest into the 47 deaths at the CHSLD Herron during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coroner is asking questions about why more wasn't done to help save the residents. As Tim Sargeant reports, no witnesses were willing to admit they made mistakes that may have led to the deaths.

Quebec reported 683 new cases and five additional deaths Wednesday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

The number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic rose by six to 280. This includes five more patients in intensive care units compared with the previous day for a total of 91.

Health officials say 10,645 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the rollout, more than 12.7 million shots have been administered.

Read more: Quebec coroner questions why more wasn’t done to help neglected Herron residents

When it comes to screening, 31,996 tests were carried out Monday.

The province’s caseload stood at 404,974 in the latest update. In Quebec, 11,340 people have died over the course of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, topped 387,000 as of Wednesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers