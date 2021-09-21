SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec coroner questions why more wasn’t done to help neglected Herron residents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest in to the tragedy at the Herron long-term care home continues' Coroner’s inquest in to the tragedy at the Herron long-term care home continues
Investigator Géhane Kamel spent another day hearing from witnesses who described the working conditions prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Herron residence in Dorval. As Global's Tim Sargeant explains, some former employees explained how the conditions were lacking even before the pandemic devastated the facility. – Sep 13, 2021

The Quebec coroner overseeing an inquiry into long-term care deaths is questioning why more wasn’t done to help residents at a Montreal-area home where dozens died.

Coroner Géhane Kamel has repeatedly asked why it took regional health authorities days to get more employees and front-line staff to Residence Herron when they were aware by March 29, 2020 that residents weren’t getting enough to eat or drink at the understaffed private facility.

Kamel raised the issue again Tuesday as witnesses from the regional health authority took the stand, describing a chaotic situation that persisted at the care home well into early April.

READ MORE: Health officials, Herron staff clashed as COVID-19 situation got worse, Quebec coroner hears

She asked one witness why residents weren’t transferred to other facilities, with the witness suggesting the entire system was overwhelmed by staff shortages and there were fears of overloaded emergency and intensive care units and COVID-19 spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The coroner’s mandate is to investigate 53 deaths at six long-term care homes and one seniors residence — including 47 at Herron — during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testimony is winding down in this final stage of the hearings, with the owner of the residence expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
