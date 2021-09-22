Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted federal offender known to frequent Ottawa, Montreal

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 10:52 am
OPP say 59-year-old Laveaux Francois was last seen Sept. 8 in Ottawa. He is wanted for allegedly breaching his parole. View image in full screen
OPP say 59-year-old Laveaux Francois was last seen Sept. 8 in Ottawa. He is wanted for allegedly breaching his parole. OPP

OPP are searching for a man wanted for allegedly breaching his full parole.

Police are looking for 59-year-old Laveaux Francois, who is serving a 14-year sentence for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, importing and exporting narcotics, possession of narcotics and drug trafficking.

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Toronto, Chatham

He was last seen in Ottawa on Sept. 8, OPP say. He is known to frequent the nation’s capital and Montreal.

Police say he is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He is balding with grey hair and has brown eyes.

OPP ask anyone with information about their investigation to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagWanted tagROPE Squad tagMan wanted tagOPP ROPE Squad tagmontreal wanted tagOPP wanted federal offender tagwanted montreal tagwanted ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers