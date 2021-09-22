Wanted federal offender known to frequent Ottawa, Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are searching for a man wanted for allegedly breaching his full parole.

Police are looking for 59-year-old Laveaux Francois, who is serving a 14-year sentence for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, importing and exporting narcotics, possession of narcotics and drug trafficking.

He was last seen in Ottawa on Sept. 8, OPP say. He is known to frequent the nation’s capital and Montreal.

Police say he is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He is balding with grey hair and has brown eyes.

OPP ask anyone with information about their investigation to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

