‘It’s super fun’: Fundraiser for Easter Seals BC/Yukon drops into Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The only thing better than an adrenaline rush from rappelling down the side of an 18-storey building is knowing it helped raise funds to help change the lives of kids with physical and cognitive disabilities.

The Easter Seals BC/Yukon challenged Kelowna residents to rappel outside the city’s Landmark 6 office tower.

“The funds raised will support all the programs that we do, in particular our camp programs. It costs a lot of money to put on every year,” said Lisa Beck, Easter Seals BC/Yukon president and CEO.

“We run three camps are at the province ….. and altogether the camping program generally costs about $600,000 a year to deliver.”

Read more: BC Culture Days aims to reconnect community through art

This is the first year the Drop Zone annual fundraiser has come to the Okanagan and it won’t be the last, as it helps support Easter Seals BC/Yukon Camp programs around the province like Camp Winfield in Lake Country.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an amazing, amazing, amazing space for youth with disabilities who get to have that quintessential summer camp experience where they can grow and they can be independent and they can live without their family,” said Michelle Webber, Easter Seals BC/Yukon community engagement manager.

“And also, provide an amazing week of respite for their families.”

Sixty people made their way down the Landmark 6 Office Tower as part of the sold-out fundraiser.

“It’s super fun, once in a lifetime,” said Kara Price, participant.

“It’s definitely not as scary as I had anticipated,” Michelle McNaughton, participant.

Over the four events, province-wide, it is expected the fundraising goal of $200,000 will be met and donations are still being accepted on their website www.dropzonebc.ca

1:22 Okanagan man learns how to E-Foil Okanagan man learns how to E-Foil

Advertisement