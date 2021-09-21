Mobile vaccination clinics coming to Toronto malls this weekend as part of ‘ShopAndVax’ event

Send this page to someone via email

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are going to be held at several Toronto malls this weekend as part of the “ShopAndVax” initiative.

The City of Toronto detailed the campaign in a news release Tuesday.

Officials said the clinics will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the following malls:

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Shops at Don Mills

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

The event is part of the City’s “mobile strategy” vaccination approach, aimed at making vaccines more easily accessible for residents and bringing shots to areas that have lower vaccination coverage or where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is greater.

Officials said in addition to the mall locations, there will be more than 25 additional mobile clinics operating across the city this weekend.

The “ShopAndVax” announcement came on the same day a new vaccination clinic was opened at Woodbine Mall, replacing the one at The Hangar.

City clinics also continue to operate at Cloverdale Mall, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and the Scarborough Town Centre. A full list of public clinics in Toronto can be found here.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect Wednesday for some businesses.

Team Toronto partners with local shopping centres to bring COVID-19 vaccines to malls through #ShopAndVax. News release: https://t.co/DcY4em4A5c pic.twitter.com/k99IIcu4Fq — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 21, 2021