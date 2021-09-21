Menu

Canada

COSAR rescues driver after car goes over 75-metre embankment

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 6:42 pm
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended Bear Creek for a car down an embankment rescue.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended Bear Creek for a car down an embankment rescue. SUBMITTED/COSAR

A Kelowna woman was found disoriented and injured Tuesday after her car went over an embankment.

RCMP called out Central Okanagan Search and Rescue at 4:05 a.m. after a car went off Bear Creek Road and police were unable to find the driver.

“The female driver of the late model Honda failed to negotiate a turn and ended up 75 metres over an embankment. She used Siri to call 911, but Siri called her emergency contact instead. The driver’s emergency contact then called police,” the search and rescue team said in a news release.

Read more: COSAR edging closer to setting yearly rescue record

“Ten COSAR members, including our dog team, then joined an RCMP dog team and helicopter.”

After nearly five hours of searching, the woman was found on the opposite side of the road from her car.

She had suffered minor injuries and was disoriented. Crews treated her at the scene, then handed her over to paramedics.

Okanagan Search and Rescue train paramedics in open water exercise – Aug 18, 2016

The rescue organization is  on track to beat a record its members would likely prefer they didn’t

They went to their 81st rescue call of 2021 on Tuesday. Their record, to date, is 84 calls and that was in 2020.

