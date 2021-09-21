COSAR rescues driver after car goes over 75-metre embankment

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna woman was found disoriented and injured Tuesday after her car went over an embankment.

RCMP called out Central Okanagan Search and Rescue at 4:05 a.m. after a car went off Bear Creek Road and police were unable to find the driver.

“The female driver of the late model Honda failed to negotiate a turn and ended up 75 metres over an embankment. She used Siri to call 911, but Siri called her emergency contact instead. The driver’s emergency contact then called police,” the search and rescue team said in a news release.

“Ten COSAR members, including our dog team, then joined an RCMP dog team and helicopter.”

After nearly five hours of searching, the woman was found on the opposite side of the road from her car.

She had suffered minor injuries and was disoriented. Crews treated her at the scene, then handed her over to paramedics.

The rescue organization is on track to beat a record its members would likely prefer they didn’t

They went to their 81st rescue call of 2021 on Tuesday. Their record, to date, is 84 calls and that was in 2020.