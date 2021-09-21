Menu

Comments

Crime

Edmonton police officer charged with attempting to obstruct justice

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 3:48 pm
File: Edmonton Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
File: Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

A complaint from the public has led to charges against a member of the Edmonton Police Service.

Following an internal investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch, Const. Joseph Spear has been charged with attempting to obstruct justice and commissioning a false affidavit.

It’s alleged the 22-year EPS member commissioned an affidavit that bore a forged signature. The public complaint was made back in 2020, the EPS said in a news release Tuesday.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch referred the matter to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) when the investigation was complete and the ACPS recommended the two charges be laid.

The police member remains on active duty, in a non-front-line role, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

No further information about the alleged incident was released.

