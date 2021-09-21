Premier Scott Moe calls federal election ‘most pointless election in Canadian history’

Send this page to someone via email

The premier of Saskatchewan has shared his opinion on the 2021 Canadian federal election.

Ahead of a media availability on Tuesday morning, Premier Scott Moe’s office released a statement with his initial reaction to the election’s results.

And he was not shy to say what was truly on his mind.

“That was the most pointless election in Canada’s history,” the premier says in his statement.

“The Prime Minister spent $600 million of taxpayers’ dollars and five weeks further dividing the country to arrive at almost the same result as where we started.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moe also made suggestions on what the money used to fund the latest election could have paid for instead.

“This time and money could have been spent working to address real issues facing Canadians, including properly funding Canada’s chronically underfunded health system, working with provinces to increase vaccination rates in some of our hardest-to-reach communities, and positioning Canada and its provinces as leaders in the global economic recovery.

“That’s what should happen now.”

There was not a dramatic change in Monday’s election results when compared with what happened in the 2019 election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not get the Liberal majority government he was hoping to attain this time around. The Liberals have a minority government following Monday’s results with 158 seats to their name, only three more than before the election was called.

In Saskatchewan, the Conservatives retained each of the 14 ridings.

More to come.