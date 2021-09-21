Saskatoon police warn of scam involving packages at the border

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says scammers targeting people via phone are claiming to represent the Canada Border Services Agency.

Multiple reports have been received in recent days, according to a public advisory issued on Tuesday.

The SPS said the fraudsters are phoning to inform members of the public a parcel or shipment destined for them was stopped at the border and contains illegal items.

The fraudsters will frighten victims into believing they have warrants for their arrest and convince them they need to send money to avoid legal consequences, according to police.

“Fraudsters rely on fear and panic to exploit their victims,” read the SPS statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Remember, a government or law enforcement agency will not phone you demanding payment. A government or law enforcement agency will not demand payment in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin).”

The SPS’s economic crime section advises people to contact friends and family to discuss what has happened before sending money to anyone based on a phone call. They also recommend checking with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

2:04 BBB receiving reports of coronavirus scams in Saskatchewan BBB receiving reports of coronavirus scams in Saskatchewan – Apr 15, 2020