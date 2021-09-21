Driver charged after vehicle hits pedestrian in Collingwood parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old from Grey Highlands, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit in a restaurant parking lot on Friday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., police were called to the scene on First Street in Collingwood.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coralyn Campbell, 22, from Grey Highlands, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood in October.

The accused’s driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 men Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 men – Mar 30, 2021