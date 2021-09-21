Menu

Crime

Driver charged after vehicle hits pedestrian in Collingwood parking lot

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 3:13 pm
A 22-year-old from Grey Highlands, Ont., has been charged after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Collingwood. View image in full screen
A 22-year-old from Grey Highlands, Ont., has been charged after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Collingwood. The Canadian Press file

A 22-year-old from Grey Highlands, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit in a restaurant parking lot on Friday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., police were called to the scene on First Street in Collingwood.

Read more: ‘No reasonable grounds’ to charge OPP officer after man fatally shot in Collingwood: SIU

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coralyn Campbell, 22, from Grey Highlands, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood in October.

The accused’s driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Click to play video: 'Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 men' Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 men
Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 men – Mar 30, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
