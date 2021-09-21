67-year-old man dies in tractor crash just outside of Perth, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a tractor crashed in Tay Valley Township over the weekend, OPP say.

According to police, a farm tractor rolled into a ditch on Christie Lake Northshore Road on Saturday morning.

Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the crash, but OPP say the driver of the tractor succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He has been identified as 67-year-old Graham Hall of Perth.

Police say their investigation into this incident is concluded and that they will not be releasing any more details about the case.