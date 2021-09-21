Menu

Canada

67-year-old man dies in tractor crash just outside of Perth, Ont., OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 12:57 pm
A 67-year-old man is dead after his tractor crashed into a ditch on Christie Lake Northshore Road in Tay Valley over the weekend, OPP say. View image in full screen
A 67-year-old man is dead after his tractor crashed into a ditch on Christie Lake Northshore Road in Tay Valley over the weekend, OPP say. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is dead after a tractor crashed in Tay Valley Township over the weekend, OPP say.

According to police, a farm tractor rolled into a ditch on Christie Lake Northshore Road on Saturday morning.

Read more: Dunville man charged in connection to fatal tractor crash in Wilmot, Ont.

Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the crash, but OPP say the driver of the tractor succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He has been identified as 67-year-old Graham Hall of Perth.

Police say their investigation into this incident is concluded and that they will not be releasing any more details about the case.

