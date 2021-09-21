Winnipeg Airports Authority CEO Barry Rempel gets ready to ‘take off’ into retirement

The board of directors of Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) announced Tuesday that president and CEO Barry Rempel will retire at the end of 2021.

Rempel gave his notice early this summer and a search is already underway for his replacement and is expected to be completed by 2022.

WAA says he has been with the authority since 2002 and brought new tenants to the airport, including Canada Post and General Electric. The largest project during his time was the new air terminal building which opened in October 2011.

“It is no doubt the main reason WAA has been one of Manitoba’s Top Employers for 10 years in a row,” said Brita Chell, chair of the WAA board.

“Whether rolling up his sleeves at the airport garden to help grow vegetables for those in need or finding innovative ways to diversify the company’s business model, Barry’s impact will be lasting.”

Prior to this role with WAA, Rempel was president and CEO of Trademarks Development Corp., which is the land and business development subsidiary of Calgary Airport Authority. Prior to that, he served 26 years with Canadian Airlines International in various roles, closing his tenure there as the chief executive for the cargo and Canadian North operating divisions.

WAA said his role within the aviation industry has been extensive. He is chair of the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Inuit Art and Learning Centre Capital Campaign and sits on the Board of Economic Development Winnipeg and the Canadian Airports Council, WAA said.

“Currently serving on the RCAF Commander’s Council, Mr. Rempel has also served as Honorary Colonel of 17 Wing and was the first Honorary Colonel of 1 Canadian Air Division,” the release reads.

Rempel is in his second term as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Korea in Winnipeg.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank him for his service to our airport and community,” Chell said.

