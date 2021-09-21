Rifle reported stolen from vehicle in Peterborough: police

Police in Peterborough continue to search for a firearm reported stolen from a vehicle.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, the firearm was locked and in a locked hard gun case, both of which were taken from a vehicle in the area of Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets.
Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 19.
No other details were provided on the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.
