Rifle reported stolen from vehicle in Peterborough: police

Police in Peterborough continue to search for a firearm reported stolen from a vehicle.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the firearm was locked and in a locked hard gun case, both of which were taken from a vehicle in the area of Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 19.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

