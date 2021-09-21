Cause of multi vehicle crash in Kelowna remains unknown

Mounties are still investigating a Monday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 N and say they don’t know yet know how it was caused, or the extent of injuries incurred among those involved.

Kelowna RCMP responded Sept. 20 just after 3:30 p.m., to the three vehicle collision on Highway 97 N in the southbound lanes near Ellison Lake, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Vehicles at the scene were severely damaged but it’s unknown as of yet how many people were affected in the crash or, Cpl. Noseworthy said, the “severity of the injuries of those involved.”

Due to the significant damage caused in the crash, however, southbound traffic was being diverted in the 8300-block of Highway 97N hours later. In a press release sent out at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Noseworthy said there may still be traffic disruptions later in the day.

If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 540-5036 and reference file number 2021-62295.