Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cause of multi vehicle crash in Kelowna remains unknown

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 10:39 am
Crash on Highway 97 N Sept. 20 is still being investigated by RCMP. View image in full screen
Crash on Highway 97 N Sept. 20 is still being investigated by RCMP. Bryon McLuckie/Global News

Mounties are still investigating a Monday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 N and say they don’t know yet know how it was caused, or the extent of injuries incurred among those involved.

Kelowna RCMP responded Sept. 20 just after 3:30 p.m., to the three vehicle collision on Highway 97 N in the southbound lanes near Ellison Lake, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Read more: Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kelowna, B.C.: police

Vehicles at the scene were severely damaged but it’s unknown as of yet how many people were affected in the crash or, Cpl. Noseworthy said,  the “severity of the injuries of those involved.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker' Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker
Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker – Sep 8, 2021

Due to the significant damage caused in the crash, however, southbound traffic was being diverted in the 8300-block of Highway 97N hours later. In a press release sent out at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Noseworthy said there may still be traffic disruptions later in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 540-5036 and reference file number 2021-62295.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagaccident tagKelowna RCMP tagHighway 97 tagMounties tagKGH tagellison lake tagHighway 97 North tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers