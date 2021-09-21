SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Police now say 9 people hurt in crash outside Montreal polling station

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 10:17 am
Click to play video: 'Top Twitter moments from #Elxn44' Top Twitter moments from #Elxn44
Twitter Canada’s Greg Gerber takes a look at all the trending moments from the 2021 General Election, and the party leader that gained the most Twitter followers in the campaign.

Nine people were taken to hospital in a crash outside of a federal polling station Monday evening in Montreal’s West Island.

Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for Montreal police, confirmed the updated number of injuries on Tuesday morning.

Eight of the nine people, including a child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 77-year-old woman remains in an “uncertain” condition, according to Comtois.

READ MORE: Several injured in crash outside West Island polling station: Montreal police

Police said it appears the driver, a 51-year-old woman, lost control of her vehicle as she was making a turn in the parking lot in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

A group of people, who were waiting by the doors of the polling station, were struck. Several emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene after calls flooded 911.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision seems to be accidental in nature, police said, but investigators were meeting with the driver.

An investigation remained underway Tuesday.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

