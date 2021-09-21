Police now say 9 people hurt in crash outside Montreal polling station

Send this page to someone via email

Nine people were taken to hospital in a crash outside of a federal polling station Monday evening in Montreal’s West Island.

Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for Montreal police, confirmed the updated number of injuries on Tuesday morning.

Eight of the nine people, including a child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 77-year-old woman remains in an “uncertain” condition, according to Comtois.

Police said it appears the driver, a 51-year-old woman, lost control of her vehicle as she was making a turn in the parking lot in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

A group of people, who were waiting by the doors of the polling station, were struck. Several emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene after calls flooded 911.

The collision seems to be accidental in nature, police said, but investigators were meeting with the driver.

An investigation remained underway Tuesday.

—with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press