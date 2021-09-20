Five injured in crash outside West Island polling station: Montreal police

Montreal police said five people were injured in a collision in the parking lot of a polling station in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Monday evening.
Police said preliminary information indicates the driver lost control of her vehicle and struck the five people who were in the parking lot, located on Sunshine Street.
Several emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene.
Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the collision is considered “accidental in nature.”
The five victims suffered minor injuries.
The polling station, according to Chèvrefils, remains open despite the incident.
