Gunshots fired in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A 911 call was made around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, alerting police that gunshots were heard on Leclaire Street near Hochelaga Street.

Bullet holes were discovered in the door of an apartment and in a parked vehicle nearby when police arrived at the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.