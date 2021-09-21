Gunshots fired in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
A 911 call was made around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, alerting police that gunshots were heard on Leclaire Street near Hochelaga Street.
Bullet holes were discovered in the door of an apartment and in a parked vehicle nearby when police arrived at the scene.
Police say no injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
