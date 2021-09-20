Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers rookies come up short in Calgary

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted September 20, 2021 11:22 pm

The Edmonton Oilers rookies finished their schedule with a 4-1 road loss to the Calgary Flames rookies Monday night.

The Oilers took the lead on a two-man advantage with just over eight minutes left in the first. Rafael Lavoie took a pass from Xavier Bourgault and fired home a one-timer.

Read more: Kevin Lowe, Joey Moss to be honoured by Edmonton Oilers this season

“We had a lot of power-play chances. We buried on that one. Should have buried on more than that,” said Lavoie. “It was a great play by Bourgie. He had a shot lane, and he still found me.”

Martin Pospisil tied it on a Flames power play less than four minutes later.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rookies rally for win over Calgary Flames rookies

Ryan Francis blasted a shot past Ilya Konovalov early in the second period to put the Flames ahead to stay.

Pospisil and Jakob Pelletier scored empty-net goals in the final two minutes of the third to seal the deal.

Konovalov made his first appearance for the Oilers after being drafted as a 21-year-old in 2019.

“Ilya did give us a chance to win the game, especially in the second period,” said Oilers rookies head coach Jay Woodcroft.

The Oilers beat Calgary 4-3 at Rogers Place Saturday night.

Main training camp for the Oilers starts Wednesday morning.

