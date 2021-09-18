Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers sign restricted free agent Kailer Yamamoto to 1-year deal

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 2:47 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers have struck a deal with one of their promising young forwards, announcing Saturday they have signed Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year contract worth $1.175 million.

The five-foot-eight, 155-pound winger finished the 2020-21 NHL regular season with 21 points in 52 games, often playing on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

READ MORE: Kailer Yamamoto enjoying riding shotgun with Edmonton Oilers big guns

The Oilers’ first round draft choice in the 2017 entry draft averaged 16:22 of ice time per game with the Oilers last year.

Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto tries to put the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray during second period NHL action Monday February 8, 2021 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto tries to put the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray during second period NHL action Monday February 8, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The 22-year-old native of Spokane, Wash., has accumulated 20 goals and 52 points in 105 regular-season games with the Oilers over the past four seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers rookies jump into game action Saturday night 

Watch below: (From Oct. 4, 2017) Kailer Yamamoto made the team to start the season. So, how does the rookie feel ahead of his first official game? And who will he be looking to for guidance? 

Click to play video: '19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game' 19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game
19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game – Oct 4, 2017
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagNational Hockey League tagOilers hockey tagKailer Yamamoto tagKailer Yamamoto contract tagKailer Yamamoto Oilers tagYamamoto Oilers tagKailer Yamamoto signs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers