Edmonton Oilers sign restricted free agent Kailer Yamamoto to 1-year deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have struck a deal with one of their promising young forwards, announcing Saturday they have signed Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year contract worth $1.175 million.

The five-foot-eight, 155-pound winger finished the 2020-21 NHL regular season with 21 points in 52 games, often playing on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

READ MORE: Kailer Yamamoto enjoying riding shotgun with Edmonton Oilers big guns

The Oilers’ first round draft choice in the 2017 entry draft averaged 16:22 of ice time per game with the Oilers last year.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto tries to put the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray during second period NHL action Monday February 8, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The 22-year-old native of Spokane, Wash., has accumulated 20 goals and 52 points in 105 regular-season games with the Oilers over the past four seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers rookies jump into game action Saturday night

Watch below: (From Oct. 4, 2017) Kailer Yamamoto made the team to start the season. So, how does the rookie feel ahead of his first official game? And who will he be looking to for guidance?

3:24 19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game 19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game – Oct 4, 2017