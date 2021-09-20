Menu

Canada

Hydro-Québec awarded 25-year contract to power New York State

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 4:29 pm
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

New York State has awarded a 25-year contract to Hydro-Québec — the Crown corporation’s largest export contract to date.

Starting in 2025, Hydro-Québec will supply nearly 1,250 megawatts of hydroelectricity to the state. It represents the electricity consumption of approximately one million households.

Fossil fuels represent nearly 85 per cent of electricity supplied in the region. The state wants renewable sources to account for 70 per cent of its energy consumption by 2030.

The announcement was made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday during New York Climate Week.

Read more: Hydro-Québec gets green light from province to build Appalaches-Maine power line

“The State of New York is taking a daring step towards decarbonization,” said Hydro-Québec President and CEO Sophie Brochu in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Champlain Hudson Power Express project involves the construction of an underground and sub-river transmission line stretching approximately 545 kilometres long between the Canada-United States border and New York City.

A 60-kilometre portion will also have to be built in Quebec. The Crown corporation will be co-owner of that part, along with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake.

Click to play video: 'NB Power inks 3 deals to bring more Quebec electricity into the province' NB Power inks 3 deals to bring more Quebec electricity into the province
NB Power inks 3 deals to bring more Quebec electricity into the province – Jan 10, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
